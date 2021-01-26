EU countries could band to sue AstraZeneca for breach of contract

European Union member states are considering taking AstraZeneca to court for a breach of supply contracts if the company does not honour the Covid-19 vaccine delivery schedule, Latvian foreign affairs minister Edgars Rinkevics told local radio on Tuesday morning.
The minister told radio the EU countries would only be suing as a "coordinated action", Latvian news site Delfi reported.
For latest updates on coronavirus vaccine, click here
Each EU member state has a separate supply contract with the company.
AstraZeneca, which developed its shot with Oxford University, told the EU on Friday it could not meet agreed supply targets up to the end of March. (
HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series
Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus
The Lead: Memories of Republic Day
World’s rarest turtle has a shot at escaping extinction
The man who laid the bedrock for Indian Constitution
Can Lagarde douse Forest Flame?
Finally in 3D: A dinosaur’s all-purpose orifice
Coronavirus: To wear or not to wear a mask?
Hansa Mehta: An apostle of rights and equality