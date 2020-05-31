'Everything will be different' after the coronavirus pandemic, says Pope Francis

'Everything will be different' after pandemic: Pope

Pope Francis called on Saturday for a "more just and equitable society" in the post-pandemic world, which he said would be changed for "better or worse" by the coronavirus crisis.

"Once we emerge from this pandemic, we will not be able to keep doing what we were doing, and as we were doing it. No, everything will be different," he said, speaking in Spanish in a video message to mark the feast of Pentecost.

"From the great trials of humanity -- among them this pandemic -- one emerges better or worse. You don't emerge the same. I ask this of you: how do you want to come out of it? Better or worse," he added.

