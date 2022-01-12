FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA amends J&J vaccine fact sheet to include rare bleeding risk

The symptoms include easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin, or unusual or excessive bleeding, the FDA said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 12 2022, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 03:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday amended the fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine to include a rare risk of immune thrombocytopenia, a bleeding disorder.

"Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine under emergency use authorization suggest an increased risk of immune thrombocytopenia during the 42 days following vaccination," the regulator said in a letter to J&J's arm, Janssen Biotech Inc.

The symptoms include easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin, or unusual or excessive bleeding, the FDA said.

The amendment fact sheet follows similar moves for the vaccine by other regulators, including that of European Medicines Agency in October.

Both the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, which are based on a similar platform, have previously been associated with another very rare combination of blood clotting and low platelet counts, known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had also last month recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorized Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech over J&J's single-dose shot, due to the rare but sometimes fatal risk. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Johnson & Johnson
Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
World news
FDA
United States

What's Brewing

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

Covid positivity rate in Karnataka crosses 10%

SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

SC to pass order on panel to probe PM's security breach

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

 