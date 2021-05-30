First photos of Mehul Choksi in Dominica emerge

First photos of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in Dominica emerge

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2021, 08:30 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 09:34 ist
The High Court on Friday extended the stay on Choksi's removal from the country till June 2 Credit: iStockPhoto

Photos of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi detained in Dominica have been published by media outlet Antigua Newsroom.  A court has blocked diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s repatriation from Dominica to Antigua.

 

After local lawyers submitted a petition before the High Court of Dominica on behalf of Choksi, Justice Birnie Stephenson on Thursday ruled that the 62-year-old billionaire would not be removed from the Caribbean Sea island nation till further hearing on his plea. The High Court on Friday extended the stay on his removal from the country till June 2, when the next hearing on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by his lawyers would be held.

The Government of Dominica earlier decided to repatriate the diamantaire to Antigua and Barbuda, instead of deporting him to India, where he would have to stand trial for colluding with his nephew and jeweller Nirav Modi for defrauding the Punjab National Bank of about Rs 13,500 crore.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mehul Choksi
Antigua
Dominica

What's Brewing

Covid-19 outbreak hits health system in Myanmar

Covid-19 outbreak hits health system in Myanmar

DH Toon | 7 years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

DH Toon | 7 years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

Chelsea win Champions League for the second time

Chelsea win Champions League for the second time

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

 