First photos of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in Dominica emerge

Photos of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi detained in Dominica have been published by media outlet Antigua Newsroom. A court has blocked diamantaire Mehul Choksi’s repatriation from Dominica to Antigua.

More photos of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi in police custody in Dominica. (Photo credit - Antigua News Room) pic.twitter.com/w4ivFxL3ms — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

After local lawyers submitted a petition before the High Court of Dominica on behalf of Choksi, Justice Birnie Stephenson on Thursday ruled that the 62-year-old billionaire would not be removed from the Caribbean Sea island nation till further hearing on his plea. The High Court on Friday extended the stay on his removal from the country till June 2, when the next hearing on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by his lawyers would be held.

The Government of Dominica earlier decided to repatriate the diamantaire to Antigua and Barbuda, instead of deporting him to India, where he would have to stand trial for colluding with his nephew and jeweller Nirav Modi for defrauding the Punjab National Bank of about Rs 13,500 crore.

