Fugitive Nirav Modi appeals in UK high court seeking permission to challenge extradition order

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has filed an appeal in a high court in the United Kingdom seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order to India, according to ANI.

On April 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed off on the order to extradite Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

More to follow...