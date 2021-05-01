Nirav Modi appeals in UK HC over his extradition order

Fugitive Nirav Modi appeals in UK high court seeking permission to challenge extradition order

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 01 2021, 09:10 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 09:39 ist
Nirav Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi has filed an appeal in a high court in the United Kingdom seeking permission to challenge the decision against the extradition order to India, according to ANI. 

On April 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed off on the order to extradite Nirav Modi, wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nirav Modi
Extradition
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

California's Disneyland reopens sans hugs from Mickey

California's Disneyland reopens sans hugs from Mickey

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

What we know about the deadly stampede in Israel

Maradona got inadequate care ahead of death: Panel

Maradona got inadequate care ahead of death: Panel

Mars Ingenuity helicopter given new scouting mission

Mars Ingenuity helicopter given new scouting mission

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

DH Toon | May Day: 'Government may or may not exist'

 