G20 countries should drive leadership on climate action: COP28

COP28 President-designate on Friday reminded G20 countries that they represent 85 per cent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and 80 per cent of emissions and asked them to show leadership by driving “global climate action” in this critical decade as decisions taken by them will have an “enormous influence” on the outcomes for all countries.

With just 124 days left for the COP28 Summit in Dubai, President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber expressed his concern that his call at last week’s meeting in Goa to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 has “yet to find expression in G20 outcomes,” despite its importance to the goal of keeping 1.5C within reach.

“As a group, the G20 represents 85 per cent of the world’s GDP and 80 per cent of the world’s emissions. What you decide will have a huge influence on outcomes for everyone, everywhere,” Dr Al Jaber told Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers' from G20 countries.

“There is still time for the G20 to show leadership, and I am calling on all of you to work with your leaders to drive global climate action in this critical decade,” the COP28 President-designate said in his address.

Called on all parties to show solidarity and demonstrate commitment to the UN Secretary General’s Climate Solidarity Pact and Acceleration Agenda, the President-Designate also highlighted the importance of making progress on adaptation, with parties having signed up to the Global Goal on Adaptation under the Paris Agreement.

“We all signed up for this. We are all responsible for its success. Yet today, the science and our senses are telling us that the world is more vulnerable, less resilient and lacks the critical capacity to deal with mounting climate impacts,” he added.

Noting that temperature records continue to be broken, with this month officially recorded as the hottest in history, Dr Al Jaber said the world is losing biodiversity, agricultural land is being degraded, and food insecurity is increasing.

“If we are going to make progress on adaptation, we first have to define what success looks like in terms of stopping biodiversity loss, restoring agricultural land, preserving forests, protecting coastlines, ensuring no one goes hungry and safeguarding lives and livelihoods everywhere,” he said.

Read | COP28, UNFCCC urge G20 to show leadership on climate mitigation and adaptation

Transformation of food systems is also a top priority for the COP28 Presidency – “and we need it to be your priority as well,” he told ministers. “Your national adaptation plans and strategies should promote sustainable land use, leverage technologies to increase crop resilience, enhance nutrition and reduce the climate impacts of farming.”

COP28 will be the first edition of the conference to explicitly link climate impacts to global health, with a day dedicated to health issues, and the first-ever climate health ministerial in partnership with the World Health Organization, the President-Designate said.

The President-Designate reiterated the need to “move the needle on adaptation finance” which is only around 10 per cent of that allocated for mitigation. “Doubling adaptation finance by 2025 is a critical first step but we need to look at directing a solid proportion of all climate finance toward adaptation responses,” he said. “The more that is invested in adaptation, the greater our collective resilience to climate impacts will be.”

As part of his visit, Dr Al Jaber also held strategic bilateral meetings with key environmental and climate ministers to build consensus on the road to COP28.