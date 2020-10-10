Germany's Cologne breaches key Covid-19 infection level

German city Cologne breaches key coronavirus infection threshold

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2020, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 12:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Cologne, in west Germany, exceeded the key threshold of 50 fresh coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over seven days on Saturday, health authorities announced.

According to MSN, the number reached 54.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents, North Rhine-Westphalian State Center for Health reported  

In order to prevent the spread of the contagion, Cologne recently instituted a night-time ban on alcohol in public places and mandatory masks in pedestrian zones.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

It has banned the consumption of alcohol after 10 pm in public places and also a weekend ban on the sale of liquor near party hotspots. The rule also limits the meeting of five people from different households in a public place.

Frankfurt and Berlin are the other German cities that have crossed the limit. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Europe

What's Brewing

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

What’s green, soggy and fights climate change?

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

 