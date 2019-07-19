Google celebrates historic Apollo 11's anniversary

Google honours the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 mission which was the first lunar mission in the world, with a creative Doodle.

The five minutes animated clip follows the Apollo 11 mission's launch to the moon and back, narrated by former astronaut and Apollo 11 command module pilot Mike Collins. The video takes a leap in 1969 when the Apollo 11 was launched and traces how the historic event unfolded.

"As impressive as the view was of this moon seen up close, it was nothing compared to the sight of the tiny Earth," Collins said in the video. The video ends with him saying, "The inhabitants of this wonderful Earth, we did it!"

Around 40,000 people from around the world were behind the mission which took off on July 16, 1969, from Florida carrying Neil Armstrong, Edwin Aldrin, and Mike Collins. Neil Armstrong became the first man to step on the moon after a lot of difficulties on their journey.