Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 14 2021, 03:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 03:48 ist
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Saturday the COP26 UN climate talks had achieved nothing but "blah, blah, blah" after nations reached a compromise deal in Glasgow.

"The real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever," the figurehead of the Fridays for Future movement posted on Twitter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

COP26
Greta Thunberg
United Nations
World news

What's Brewing

What the duck: the rise of mock meat in India

What the duck: the rise of mock meat in India

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Funding our rights, finding our democracy

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

Suchitra Film Society in crisis as trust expels members

COP26 deal in sight as nations rally for compromise

COP26 deal in sight as nations rally for compromise

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

India's best sports talents honoured at National awards

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

Delhi, Mumbai among world's top 10 polluted cities

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

 