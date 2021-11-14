Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Saturday the COP26 UN climate talks had achieved nothing but "blah, blah, blah" after nations reached a compromise deal in Glasgow.
"The real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever," the figurehead of the Fridays for Future movement posted on Twitter.
The #COP26 is over. Here’s a brief summary: Blah, blah, blah.
But the real work continues outside these halls. And we will never give up, ever. https://t.co/EOne9OogiR
— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 13, 2021
