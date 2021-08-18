Had I been in Kabul, another Afghan president would've been hanged in public: Ghani

'Had I been in Kabul, I would've been hanged in public'

The UAE has confirmed it is hosting him 'on humanitarian grounds'

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani released a video message on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates, which earlier confirmed it was hosting him "on humanitarian grounds".

Ghani said he would address "recent developments" in Afghanistan before beginning his video message, which was streamed on his Facebook page. He fled the country at the weekend.

"Had I been in Kabul, history would've repeated itself and the president of Afghanistan would've been hanged in public," Ghani said.

Read more: 'Taliban met ex-Afghan president Hamid Karzai, Abdullah Abdullah'

The former president claimed he 'was chased from room to room in the Presidential palace'.

He also said he did not take any money with him.

Ghani further said that Afghans wanted peace and he was happy 'the bloodshed has stopped'.  He also extended his support to the peace process led by Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah.

"Don't believe people who say the president sold you and ran away", he said in Pashto.

He said he was consulting people on his return to the country.

(Inputs from AFP)

