Hong Kong leader offers 'most sincere apology'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday apologised over the political crisis and unrest sparked by a proposed China-backed law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.

"I personally have to shoulder much of the responsibility. This has led to controversies, disputes and anxieties in society," Lam told a press conference after the city saw record-breaking rallies against her pro-Beijing administration.

"For this, I offer my most sincere apology to all people of Hong Kong."