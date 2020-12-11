Hong Kong orders 15 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinovac vaccines

Hong Kong has ordered 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, split between China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and Pfizer/BioNTech, twice the number of its residents, the city's leader, Carrie Lam, said on Friday.
The first batch of 1 million will arrive from China in January, while another million from Pfizer/BioNTech is due in the first quarter of next year.
The government aims for 30 million doses in total, as each person needs two injections to be fully vaccinated, and is also in talks to buy the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. The latter is expected to arrive in the second half of next year.
Coronavirus Worldometer | 15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
Priority will be given to the elderly and other vulnerable categories, Lam said.
The former British colony has avoided the large outbreaks seen in other major cities around the world, reporting about 7,300 cases since January, with 114 deaths.
Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine to be ready by March 2021
1 year after the Covid-19 outbreak, a look at Wuhan
Aus bushfire in wet year fuels climate change concerns
Dilip Kumar, the undisputed Tragedy King turns 98
Under the mask, the next Batman will be Black
South Korea prepares to store Pfizer's vaccine
The Lead: Rajeev Khandelwal on his new series Naxalbari
'A Call to Spy' review: Fantastic World War II drama
DH Toon | Parliament building: It's make-believe world?
''Lost shark' possibly extinct, dolphin threatened'