Images show devastation caused by ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2020, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 19:30 ist
This August 5, 2020, handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the port after the explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - For at least six years, hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which Lebanese authorities say caused Tuesday's massive blast, were negligently stored in a Beirut port warehouse, waiting for disaster to strike. Credit: AFP/Maxar

On 4th August, the capital city of Lebanon, Beirut experienced a massive explosion, reportedly caused by 2,750 tons of seized ammonium nitrate. The explosion killed over 137 people and injured over 5,000.

While the chemical is not explosive in itself, when paired with certain foreign substances, it can be used as one.

According to officials, the explosion was caused by a fire started by welders who were working in the building where the ammonium nitrate was stored. Reports of ‘negligence’ in removing said chemical have come out.

Due to the impact, some suspected the explosion was nuclear in nature. However, the theory has hence been proven incorrect.

A two-week emergency has been declared in the city, whilst civilians and officials come to terms with the aftermath of the explosion.

Losses from the blast are estimated to be between $10 billion to $15 billion, Beirut Gov Marwan Abboud has said.

Hospitals are overwhelmed with patients, with reports emerging of doctors treating people in car parks.

Rescue teams continue search operations, looking for people who could be stuck under the rubble.

