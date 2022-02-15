Indian embassy in Kyiv asks nationals whose stay is non-essential to leave Ukraine

The Embassy of India in Kyiv on Tuesday asked Indians, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation.

The world is closely eyeing developments in Ukraine as Russia has stepped up military deployment near its borders. On Monday, the US announced it is closing its embassy in Ukraine and moving all remaining staffers there to a city near the Polish border.

Diplomatic efforts to head off what US officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

On Monday, Britain's prime minister said Europe is “on the edge of a precipice,” citing an American warning that Russia could invade Ukraine in the next 48 hours.

