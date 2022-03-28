Indian restaurant in Bahrain shut down after woman in veil denied entry: Report

An Indian eatery in Bahrain was shut down by authorities after it allegedly denied entry to a woman customer because she was wearing a hijab.

The incident took place at Lanterns restaurant in the capital of Manama.

According to a report by The Daily Tribune, the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority (BTEA) asked all outlets to avoid enforcing policies that violate the laws of the Kingdom and initiated a probe into the matter.

According to other media reports, it was a manager of Indian origin who had denied entry to a woman in a veil.

On its part, the restaurant issued an apology on its social media handle, adding that the manager was suspended and that it is looking into the matter.

The restaurant also invited everyone to a free fair of Indian food as a "gesture of its goodwill", emphasising that it does not discriminate between people of nationalities.

Recently, the Karnataka High Court had upheld the ban on hijabs in classrooms, forbidding students to wear the headscarf if not part of the uniform as it did not consider the hijab an essential religious practice.

