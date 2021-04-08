Arrival of AstraZeneca doses delayed to 2022: Indonesia

Indonesia says arrival of AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the Covax global-vaccine alliance scheme

Reuters
Reuters, Jakarta,
  Apr 08 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 10:49 ist
A vial of AstraZeneca. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indonesia's health minister said on Thursday that the country would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.

The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.

Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the Covax global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.

