Indonesia says arrival of AstraZeneca vaccine doses delayed to 2022

Indonesia's health minister said on Thursday that the country would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of the 50 million doses that had been initially agreed.
Read more: EU regulator says AstraZeneca jab clot risk 'very rare'
The remaining 30 million doses will be shipped in 2022, minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing.
Indonesia is also slated to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in phases via the Covax global-vaccine alliance scheme, though Budi said Indian export restrictions would delay shipments in April.
Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth
YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos
Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?
Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports
DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum
Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?
India's worsening gender gap worrying
AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know