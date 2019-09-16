Iran rejects accusations it had role in oil attacks

  Sep 16 2019
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi (AFP Photo)

Iran said on Monday accusations that it had a role in the attack on Saudi oil installations were "unacceptable" and "baseless", state television reported, after a senior U.S. official said the Islamic Republic was behind it.

"These allegations are condemned as unacceptable and entirely baseless," Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in remarks carried by state TV.

On Sunday, a senior U.S. official told reporters that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility on Saturday, indicated Iran was behind it, instead of the Yemeni Houthi group that had claimed responsibility. 

