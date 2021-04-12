Iran says incident at Natanz site could be considered as an 'act against humanity'

Incident at Natanz site an 'act against humanity': Iran

Iran said the incident on Sunday was caused by an act of 'nuclear terrorism'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 12 2021, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2021, 13:34 ist
Satellite image shows Iran's Natanz Nuclear Facility. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility could be considered as an "act against humanity", Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on Monday.

Also Read | Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge

"There was no contamination or injuries but it could cause a disaster. It could be considered as an act against humanity," Khatibzadeh said.

Iran said the incident at its Natanz nuclear enrichment site on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism".

Iran

