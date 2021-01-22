Iran's Zarif calls on Joe Biden to 'unconditionally' lift US sanctions

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Friday called on the new US administration to "unconditionally" lift sanctions imposed by Donald Trump on the Islamic republic to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal.

The administration of new US President Joe Biden "should begin by unconditionally removing, with full effect, all sanctions imposed, reimposed, or relabeled (on Iran) since Trump took office", Zarif wrote in an op-ed published by Foreign Affairs magazine Friday, warning against any attempt at "extracting concessions" from Tehran.