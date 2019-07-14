Jaishankar condoles ex-Bangladesh Prez Ershad's demise

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday condoled the demise of former Bangladesh president Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

Ershad died on Sunday due to complications from old age at a hospital in Dhaka, officials said. He was 91.

Jaishankar, in a tweet, said Ershad will be remembered for his contribution to bilateral ties with India.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of H.E. Hussain Muhammad Ershad, former President of Bangladesh today. He will long be remembered for his contribution to the special bilateral relationship with India and for his public service to Bangladesh," he said.

Ershad, the Jatiya Party chief and also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, was admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on June 22 after his condition deteriorated.

The former president breathed his last at 7.45 am on Sunday at the intensive care unit of the facility where he was kept in life support for the last nine days after his organs gradually stopped functioning, the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.