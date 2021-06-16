Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin shake hands, kicking off Geneva summit

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands in Geneva on Wednesday at the start of their first summit, with tensions at their highest in years.

The two men shook hands after standing with their host, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, outside the La Grange villa overlooking Lake Geneva, where they are set to meet for up to five hours, with cyberattacks, election meddling and rights abuses among the many contentious issues on the agenda.