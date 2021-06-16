Biden, Putin shake hands, kicking off Geneva summit

Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin shake hands, kicking off Geneva summit

They are set to meet for up to five hours, with cyberattacks, election meddling and rights abuses among the many contentious issues on the agenda

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jun 16 2021, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 18:01 ist
The two men shook hands outside the La Grange villa overlooking Lake Geneva. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shook hands in Geneva on Wednesday at the start of their first summit, with tensions at their highest in years.

The two men shook hands after standing with their host, Swiss President Guy Parmelin, outside the La Grange villa overlooking Lake Geneva, where they are set to meet for up to five hours, with cyberattacks, election meddling and rights abuses among the many contentious issues on the agenda.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
United States
Russia

What's Brewing

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

China offers glimpse of Tibetan life without Dalai Lama

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

 