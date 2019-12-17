Johnson, Trump look forward to ambitious trade deal

Reuters
Reuters, LONDON,
  • Dec 17 2019, 03:35am ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2019, 04:52am ist
"The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement. (AFP Photo)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Donald Trump said they looked forward to continued close cooperation and the negotiation of an "ambitious free trade agreement" during a phone call on Monday, Johnson's Downing Street office said.

"The prime minister spoke with President Trump, who congratulated him on the result of the general election," a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement.

"They discussed the huge importance of the relationship between the UK and U.S., and looked forward to continued close cooperation on issues such as security and trade, including the negotiation of an ambitious free trade agreement." 

