Kidnapped Indian nationals freed in Nigeria: police

Kidnapped Indian nationals freed in Nigeria: police

The two were taken into the forest, which was combed by state police, the force's spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said

AFP
AFP,
  • Dec 15 2020, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 22:59 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Police in southwestern Nigeria said Tuesday they had freed two Indian nationals who had been kidnapped in the region last week.

Gunmen abducted the two men last Wednesday as they drove out from their farm in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

The two were taken into the forest, which was combed by state police, the force's spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said.

An exchange of fire ensued with the help of the military, leaving a soldier wounded, he said.

Two bodies were recovered from the forest, Fadeyi said, adding that their identity was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of Indian nationals live and work in Nigeria, where ransom kidnapping of foreigners is common.

The victims are usually released unhurt after the payout, but the police rarely confirm whether any money is paid.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nigeria
India

What's Brewing

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

Wistron violence to sour Apple's 'Make In India' plans?

We could feed the population of two Earths

We could feed the population of two Earths

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Experts reveal neurotoxic nature of a chemical in soaps

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020: Report

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

ICC Test ranking: Kohli on 2nd spot; Pujara in top 10

 