Meet Indian-origin Justin Narayan, the winner of MasterChef Australia

Indian-origin Justin Narayan won Season 13 of MasterChef Australia defeating the other two finalists, Kishwar Chowdhury and Pete Campbell in the finale episode.

The 27-year-old has become the second Indian-origin contestant, after Sashi Cheliah who won the contest in 2018, to take home the MasterChef Australia trophy.

Along with the trophy, Justin won prize money of $250,000 (Rs 1.86 crore approximately).

Who is Justin Narayan?

Justin Narayan is a Fijian Indian who lives in Perth, Western Australia. He has been cooking since he was 13 years old.

His cooking skills are heavily influenced by both his Fijian and Indian descent. Even though his journey in the show was slightly slow in the beginning but it soon picked up the pace with dishes like Indian chicken tacos, charcoal chicken with toum, flatbread and pickle salad, and Indian chicken curry.

He described his journey in MasterChef Australia as "100 per cent one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life."

How did he react to his victory?

Sharing some photos from the finale episode on his social media account, Justin wrote, "Find people that believe in you. Back yourself. Go hard and hopefully you will surprise yourself. Whoever's reading this I love you.”

The MasterChef Australia’s Instagram page also shared a video clip of Justin right after he won the title.

Where does Justin see himself in the future?

Justin wants to take forward the flavours of his Indian roots. As per reports, he wants to run a food truck or restaurant focusing on Indian flavours he grew up eating on his personal menu.

He also wants to donate a portion of his earning to help the slum dwellers in India.