Merck says Covid-19 pill cuts hospitalisation, death risk by 30%

  • Nov 26 2021, 18:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its experimental Covid-19 pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 30% in a study, according to data from all the patients enrolled in a late-stage study.

