Monty Python star Terry Jones has died at the age of 77, his family said in a statement on Wednesday, after a long battle with a rare form of dementia.

"Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good-humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD," they said.