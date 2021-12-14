Musk on mission to turn atmospheric carbon dioxide into rocket fuel

Musk's new plan: Converting CO2 into rocket fuel

Musk was recently named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2021

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 14 2021, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 15:11 ist
SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday that his complany has a plan to convert atmospheric carbon dioxide out of the atnosphere and use it to fuel rockets.

"SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel".

"Please join if interested", he added.

However, it is interesting to note that SpaceX mixes liquid oxygen with kerosene to power its Falcon rockets, and a mixture with liquid methane for its next-generation Starship system, which is currently in development, according to The New York Times.

Musk said last month that SpaceX will attempt to launch its futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship into orbit in January. NASA has contracted with SpaceX to use Starship for delivering astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2025. Musk said he plans to use the reusable ships to eventually land people on Mars.

Calling him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman," Time magazine named the Tesla CEO as its Person of the Year for 2021.

Musk, also the founder and CEO of SpaceX, recently passed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's wealthiest person as the rising price of Tesla pushed his net worth to around $300 billion. He owns about 17 per cent of Tesla's stock.

(With agency inputs)

