'Nation of Evil': Saudi shooter before base attack

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 07 2019, 09:19am ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2019, 09:19am ist
Flowers and a message are left on the entrance bridge after a member of the Saudi Air Force visiting the United States for military training was the suspect in a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, in Pensacola. (Reuters Photo)

The Saudi military student who killed three people at a US naval base on Friday assailed America as a "nation of evil" prior to the attack, the SITE Intelligence Group said.

SITE, which monitors jihadist media, identified the shooter as Mohammed al-Shamrani, saying he had posted a short manifesto on Twitter that read: "I'm against evil, and America as a whole has turned into a nation of evil."

"I'm not against you for just being American, I don't hate you because your freedoms, I hate you because every day you supporting, funding and committing crimes not only against Muslims but also humanity," he wrote.

