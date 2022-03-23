NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink

NATO invites Zelensky to address summit via videolink

AFP
AFP,
  Mar 23 2022
  • updated: Mar 23 2022, 03:29 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to address a special NATO summit Thursday discussing the Russian invasion of his country, an official said.

"President Zelenskyy is invited to address the NATO summit via video link," a NATO official said Tuesday. "This will be an opportunity for allied leaders to hear directly from President Zelensky about the dire situation facing the people of Ukraine because of Russia's aggression."

