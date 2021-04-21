Navalny 'very weak,' not receiving medical care: lawyer

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who has been on hunger strike for three weeks, is "very weak" in a prison hospital and is not receiving medical care, his lawyer said Tuesday.

"He is very weak. It's difficult for him to speak and to sit up," lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters outside Navalny's prison colony, adding that "medical care in this case is not being given" and calling for the opposition figure to be transferred to a civilian hospital in Moscow.