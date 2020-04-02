Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company; finds product of substandard quality

The Nepal government has scrapped a major deal for coronavirus testing kits and protective gears signed with a private Chinese company after finding them be of sub-standard quality, according to a senior official.

Omni Business Corporate International had committed to supply 19 items, including protective gears and testing kits to the Nepal Government amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 48,000 people and infected more than 930,000 worldwide.

“We have scrapped the deal we signed with Omni Business Corporate International, which had committed to supply 19 items including protective gear and testing kits,” Mahendra Prasad Shrestha, Director-General of the Department of Health Services, said.

He said the Chinese company has so far supplied Nepal up to 10 per cent of the total items.

"We will call another tender tomorrow and purchase the necessary equipment through a fast track process.”

The cancellation comes amidst widespread criticism and suspicion of apparent irregularities in a deal signed with a private company for the purchase and supply of various medical equipment to contain the coronavirus infection and the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The first consignment was brought from Guangzhu province of China on Sunday on a Nepal Airlines plane.

The Department of Health Services on March 26 awarded the tender to Omni Business Corporate International for medical equipment necessary to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Globally, more than 930,000 people have been infected and 46,800 people have died due to coronavirus that originated from China in November-December.

Nepal has so far reported five coronavirus confirmed cases. The health authorities have so far tested 993 samples in the government hospital.

Over 80 people have been kept in isolation in different hospitals across the country, officials said.