'No god but Allah', Paris attacks suspect tells trial

The sole surviving assailant from the November 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris that left 130 dead declared Wednesday there is "no god but Allah" and gave his profession as a "fighter for the Islamic State" group as the trial got underway.

Asked by the Paris court to confirm his identity as proceedings started, Salah Abdeslam, said: "Firstly I want to state that there is no god but Allah and Mohammed is his messenger", the basic statement of Islamic faith known as the Shahadah.

Asked to give his profession, he replied: "I gave up all professions to become a fighter for the Islamic State".

