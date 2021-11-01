Novavax Covid vaccine gets emergency nod in Indonesia

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorisation in Indonesia

The shot will be sold under Serum Institute's brand name for the vaccine, Covovax

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 01 2021, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 17:50 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Novavax Inc and partner Serum Institute of India said on Monday they received emergency use authorization for their Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia, making it the first approval anywhere in the world for Novavax.

The shot will be sold under the brand name Covovax.

Novavax has so far applied for EUA in various countries, including Canada, the UK, Australia, India and to the European Medicines Agency.

The company, along with Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, said on Friday it was preparing to seek regulatory approval for a rollout in Japan early next year.

Novavax has delayed filing for US approval to the end of this year, and Politico reported last month that the company has faced production and quality problems.

The Novavax shot is a protein-based vaccine, and was shown to be more than 90% effective, including against a variety of concerning variants of the coronavirus in a large, late-stage US-based clinical trial. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
World news
Covovax
Novavax

What's Brewing

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 