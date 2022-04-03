On Imran Khan's advice, Pakistan President dissolves Assembly, calls for fresh polls

Pakistan President Arif Alvi decided to dissolve the National Assembly and call for re-polls, to be held within 90 days.
After the no-confidence motion of the Opposition was deemed "unconstitutional" and disallowed, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a television address said that he has asked the President for fresh elections. He said that subsequently, the Assembly would be dissolved as per procedure and an interim government be set up in place.
He claimed that the motion against him was an international conspiracy and said that people who had "received money" for the same must "donate it to the needy."
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more
Afghans mark first Ramadan since Taliban seized power
Ramzan moon sighted, Muslims to begin fasting tomorrow
Pak PM calls for street protests ahead of no-trust vote
Modi's gift to Deuba: A Radha, Krishna painting
India sees warmest March in 122 years
Hunar Haats in Chandigarh 'promote entrepreneurship'