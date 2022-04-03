Pak President dissolves Assembly, calls for elections

On Imran Khan's advice, Pakistan President dissolves Assembly, calls for fresh polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 03 2022, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 13:48 ist
Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan President Arif Alvi decided to dissolve the National Assembly and call for re-polls, to be held within 90 days.

After the no-confidence motion of the Opposition was deemed "unconstitutional" and disallowed, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a television address said that he has asked the President for fresh elections. He said that subsequently, the Assembly would be dissolved as per procedure and an interim government be set up in place.

He claimed that the motion against him was an international conspiracy and said that people who had "received money" for the same must "donate it to the needy."

More to follow...

