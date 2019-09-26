Pak requests UNSC to give monthly expenses for Saeed

Pakistan has approached the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with a request to release the monthly expenditure for Hafiz Saeed, according to an ANI report.

As no objection was raised against the request, within the set deadline, the council approved the letter.

In a notification dated August 15, the UNSC committee in accordance to resolution 1267, 1989, 2253, said, "The Chair has the honor to refer to his draft letter to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan communicating the Committee's decision with respect to the intention of the Pakistani authorities to authorise certain expenditures to the benefit of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (ODi.263), Haji Muhammad Ashraf (ODi.265) and Zafar Iqbal (ODi.308) to cover basic expenses, as specified in the note verbale of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan pursuant to paragraph 81 (a) of resolution 2368 (2017)."

The letter also said that the Chair wishes to inform the members that no objections were placed by the set deadline of 15 August 2019 for the consideration of the draft letter. Consequently, the letter is approved and the Chair will instruct the Secretariat to dispatch it.

Pakistan requested the release of the expenditure for Saeed on the basis that he is the sole supporter of a family of four.

The letter stated, "The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the United Nations presents its compliments to the Security Council concerning Jamaat-ud-Dawa and associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities, and has the honour to notify the committee, pursuant to paragraph 1(a) of security council resolution 1152(2002) and paragraph 81(a) of resolution 2360(2017), that the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has received a request from a Pakistani citizen Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, who is listed on the list established and maintained by the committee under permanent reference 001.263."

In the letter, Pakistan also claimed that bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed were blocked under compliance with UNSC resolution 1267 that said to freeze exemption to access frozen funds. Pakistan requested to release 11,50,000 Pakistani Rupees for Saeed to meet basic expenses.

Hafiz Saeed is the mastermind of 2008 Mumbai attack and is designated as a terrorist globally.