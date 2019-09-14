Pak summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violation

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Islamabad,
  • Sep 14 2019, 21:56pm ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2019, 22:16pm ist
An army jawan keeps vigil in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (PTI File Photo)

Pakistan on September 14 summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest the killing of a woman in an alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikia and Jandrot sectors of the LoC.

Faisal claimed an innocent 40-year-old woman was killed in the most recent ceasefire violation on September 14 along the LoC. 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get the top news in your inbox
GET IT
Ceasefire violation
Pakistan
Comments (+)
 