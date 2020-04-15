Pakistan Chief Justice, family tested for coronavirus after staffer tests positive

Pak Chief Justice, family test positive for coronavirus

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Apr 15 2020, 08:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 08:12 ist

 Pakistan’s chief justice and his family were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday after one of his staffers tested positive for the deadly disease.

The Public Relation Officer of Supreme Court said in a statement that tests of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family and his secretary were conducted and they all were found to be negative.

However, the Chief Justice did not preside hearing of any case due to the coronavirus scare.

The incident followed a day after Chief Justice Ahmed raised several questions over the size of the federal Cabinet and qualification of Advisor on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

“Advisers have been given the status of the federal ministers but despite this larger number of advisers, there is no betterment in the federal government performance to deal with the pandemic,” he said Tuesday while hearing a suo motu case on COVID-19.

He also urged the government to think of removing Mirza but did not mention it in the written orders issued at the end of the day.

Mirza was with Prime Minister Imran Khan at a special media briefing on Tuesday. 

