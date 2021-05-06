Pfizer CEO 'not at all' in favour of US patent waiver

Pfizer CEO 'not at all' in favour of US patent waiver of Covid-19 vaccines

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • May 06 2021, 23:48 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 23:48 ist
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Credit: AFP Photo

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Thursday said he was against a US-backed proposal to waive patents on Covid-19 vaccines, saying production should be ramped up in existing facilities instead.

In an interview with AFP, Bourla said his company, which developed its vaccine with German firm BioNTech, was "not at all" in favour of the call from the United States to waive patent protections for coronavirus jabs.

