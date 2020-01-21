Pictures of dying lions in Sudan park will make your heart weep

Authorities of Al-Qureshi Park in Sudan have been facing a lot of flak on social media after pictures of five severely malnourished lions in the zoo surfaced online.

The heartbreaking images show the animals in an extremely bad condition as they are suffering from malnourishment and infections. With no proper food and medication, one of the five lions reportedly died on Tuesday.

While the pictures have gone viral on social media, netizens have been demanding quick action to help the dying animals. An online campaign under the hashtag #SudanAnimalRescue has apparently begun, whereby people are ready to donate money to revive the helpless caged African lions.

Five Lions are skin and bone and someone died of hunger and neglect.

The remaining lions need care, Enough food and treatment...

HELP...📢

Location : Sudan pic.twitter.com/Z2yB1KH0eA — ANikett Ⓥ 🍃🌱🐖🐄🌱🍃 (@aniket_anikett) January 20, 2020

According to reports, the park is facing a shortage of funds to pay for the requirements.