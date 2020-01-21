Pictures of dying lions in Sudan park will make your heart weep

Pics of dying lions in Sudan will make your heart weep

DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2020, 15:39pm ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2020, 15:46pm ist
Malnourished lions in Sudan park. (Twitter: @aniket_anikett)

Authorities of Al-Qureshi Park in Sudan have been facing a lot of flak on social media after pictures of five severely malnourished lions in the zoo surfaced online.

The heartbreaking images show the animals in an extremely bad condition as they are suffering from malnourishment and infections. With no proper food and medication, one of the five lions reportedly died on Tuesday.

While the pictures have gone viral on social media, netizens have been demanding quick action to help the dying animals. An online campaign under the hashtag #SudanAnimalRescue has apparently begun, whereby people are ready to donate money to revive the helpless caged African lions. 

 

According to reports, the park is facing a shortage of funds to pay for the requirements.

