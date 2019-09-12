PM Oli urged to declare health emergency in Nepal

Nepal should declare a health emergency due to the spread of dengue that has claimed two lives and affected over 5,000 people in the country, the Nepali Congress, the main Opposition party, has demanded.

Speaking at a National Assembly meeting here, Nepali Congress lawmaker Radheshyam Adhikari questioned the government on why was it not announcing the dengue spread a national epidemic when the vector-borne disease has spread to 56 out of the 77 districts of the country.

"Dengue has spread in 56 out of the 77 districts across the country. Isn’t this a national epidemic? Shouldn’t the government be putting in more efforts to make sure its citizens are safe? If now isn't the time to announce a medical emergency, when is?,” questioned Adhikari.

Nepal has so far witnessed over 5,000 dengue related cases with two deaths.

“If we don't announce a medical emergency now, this will turn into an epidemic,” he warned.

Adhikari alleged some of the private hospitals are charging up to NR 2,600 although dengue test kit costs only NR. 350.

Komal Oli, a lawmaker of the ruling party, also said the government has failed to pay attention to controlling the dengue situation in the nation so far.