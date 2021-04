Police detained 102 people at protests across Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Wednesday, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

The arrests came on the same day that President Vladimir Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation address in which he warned the West not to cross Russia's "red lines", saying Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to any provocations and those responsible would regret it.