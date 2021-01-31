Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

Police detain wife of jailed Navalny at Moscow protest

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jan 31 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 18:02 ist
Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya (C) is seen surrounded by people as she leaves Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport upon the arrival from Berlin on January 17, 2021.

Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny's allies said on social media.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.

Also read: At least 1,000 detained at Russia-wide protests: Monitor

Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.

Alexei Navalny
Russia
Protests

