Rocket fired in attack on Chinese company in Iraq

Rocket fired in attack on Chinese company in Iraq

The Chinese company alleged that it was a pressure tactic to give more employment opportunities to locals

AFP
AFP, Nasiriyah,
  • Dec 28 2021, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 17:04 ist
Iran has been marred by protests over unemployment since 2019. Credit: AFP File Photo

A rocket and gunfire targeted the premises of a Chinese oil services company in southern Iraq on Tuesday dawn, without causing any casualties or damage, officials said.

Six people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the attack, said a security official in the restive, poverty-stricken province of Dhi Qar. "The headquarters of the Chinese company ZPEC, which operates in the Al-Gharraf field north of Nasiriyah, was targeted with a rocket and live ammunition," said Karim al-Jandil, spokesman for the state oil company in Dhi Qar.

Also Read — Iraqi museum restores treasures destroyed by jihadists

Another security official said the rocket failed to explode and that the only damage to the site was bullet holes on a nearby trailer.

The Chinese company is in charge of drilling wells in the Al-Gharraf oil field. The attack was motivated by "blackmail" to put pressure on the company and secure jobs for locals, an official of the state oil company alleged.

The province of Dhi Qar, including its capital Nasiriyah, has been hit by bloody protests against corruption and unemployment since the second half of 2019.

Iraq is the second-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and oil accounts for more than 90 per cent of its revenues. In November, the country exported more than 98 million barrels of crude that brought in more than $7.6 billion, the oil ministry says.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Iraq
China
World news

What's Brewing

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Major climate change pledges by India in 2021

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Massive protest over delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

 