Russia pledges to provide more weapons to Pakistan, despite unease in India

Notwithstanding unease in New Delhi, Russia on Wednesday pledged to provide more ‘special’ military equipment to Pakistan and hold more bilateral wargames both in the mountains as well as in the Arabian Sea.

“We stand ready to strengthen the anti-terrorist potential of Pakistan, including by supplying it with special military equipment,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after a meeting with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad. “We also agreed that we need to conduct more exercises and drills in the mountains along with maritime exercises as well in the Arabian Sea soon,” said Lavrov, who clubbed his visits to India and Pakistan, apparently to send out a subtle message to New Delhi.

His was also the first visit by a Russian Foreign Minister to Pakistan since 2012.

New Delhi in the past conveyed its concerns over Moscow’s growing defence cooperation with Islamabad.

Russia has since long been the largest supplier of military hardware to India and has been maintaining a low-key relationship with Pakistan.

But with the changes in geopolitical landscape and New Delhi’s growing ties with Washington D.C. since the landmark India-US civil nuclear agreement of 2008, Moscow too started responding to Islamabad’s overtures to improve bilateral relations. They started discussing the sale of Russian Mi-35 attack helicopters to Pakistan in 2014 and the delivery of the choppers purportedly began in 2018, although New Delhi had conveyed to Moscow its concerns over the deal.

Russia also inked a defence cooperation agreement with Pakistan in November 2015 and the two nations had the first joint military drill in September-October, 2016 – just weeks after India signed the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement with the US. The last annual exercise between the Russian Army and the Pakistan Army took place in November 2020.

New Delhi in the past alerted the international community that the funds provided to Pakistan to support its counterterrorism operations had in fact been used to finance export of terror to India. Besides, the military hardware provided to Pakistan had also been used against India.

Qureshi tweeted after his meeting with Lavrov on Wednesday that he had shared with the Russian Foreign Minister Pakistan’s perspective on “larger questions of peace and security” in South Asia and “worsening human rights situation” in Jammu and Kashmir, which Islamabad had been accusing India of illegally occupying. Lavrov welcomed recent steps taken by Pakistan and India towards restoring a degree of normalcy in bilateral relations.

He was apparently referring to the agreement the Indian Army and the Pakistan Army agreed upon a few weeks back to refrain from violating the 2003 ceasefire agreement and stop cross-border firing.

Lavrov had a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday. He tacitly conveyed Russia’s unease over India’s engagement with Japan, Australia and the United States in the ‘Quad’ – a coalition, which the four nations forged to build a bulwark of democratic nations to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.