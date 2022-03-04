Russia-Ukraine crisis: Johnson, Bolsonaro call for Ukraine ceasefire

India said it was primarily focusing on the evacuation of its nationals from the besieged city of Kharkiv and other conflict zones in eastern Ukraine amid increasing Russian military offensive in the region. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow's advance in Ukraine was "going to plan" and Kyiv appealed for Western military aid on Thursday, even as the warring sides met for ceasefire talks. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Two men carrying firearms near US Ukrainian Embassy say trying to join war
Two men who were arrested near Ukraine's embassy in Washington Thursday for carrying firearms reportedly told police they wanted to help fight off Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
The pair, who according to US media told officers they had driven from the Midwest state of Indiana, were charged with multiple weapons-related violations.
The Secret Service told AFP its officers "observed two individuals acting suspiciously near a vehicle," approximately three blocks from the embassy just after 9:00 am (1400 GMT).
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine is on fire, says mayor of local town
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said in an online post.
Facebook, multiple media sites partially down in Russia
Johnson, Bolsonaro call for Ukraine ceasefire
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have called for a ceasefire in Ukraine, a Johnson spokesperson said following talks between the two leaders.
"The leaders agreed on the requirement for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine and said peace had to prevail," the Downing Street spokesperson said.
EU agrees to offer protection to Ukraine refugees
The EU on Thursday agreed to approve temporary protection for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine -- so far numbered at one million -- while also setting up a humanitarian hub in Romania.The moves by the European Union came in parallel to its sanctions on Russia imposed in successive waves over the course of the invasion, now in its eighth day.
US grants 'temporary protected status' to Ukrainians, halts deportations
Several students still stranded in Kharkiv
A day after the Indian government asked citizens to "immediately" leave the war-hit Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, several students are still stranded there, desperately waiting to get to a safe zone as the Russian onslaught on the eastern Ukrainian city continued.
As fighting intensified in Kharkiv, India had Wednesday asked its nationals to leave the second-largest Ukrainian city urgently to three nearby places "even on foot", while Russia promised to create "humanitarian corridors" for evacuation of Indians from the conflict zones.
Get us out or else we will die for sure: Indian students send frantic SOS following explosion near campus
"The Ukrainian government is not allowing us to travel to the Russian border. Please do whatever you can or else we will die for sure," a group of Indian students stuck in Sumy State University said on Thursday late night as they rushed themselves into a bunker in the campus after hearing loud explosion sounds.
India resists US bid to get Quad to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine
India on Thursday argued that the Quad should keep its focus on countering China in the Indo-Pacific region, even as the United States raised the issue of Russia’s military offensives against Ukraine during a virtual meeting of the leaders of the four-nation coalition.
