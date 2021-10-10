Russian plane crashes near Tatarstan killing 19

A Russian plane crashed in the Tatarstan region killing 19 people and injuring 3, news agency Interfax reported on Sunday.
More to follow...
По меньшей мере 19 человек погибли в крушении самолета в Татарстане
— Интерфакс (@interfax_news) October 10, 2021
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?
How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states
Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll
Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey
Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views
Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK