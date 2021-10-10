Russian plane crashes near Tatarstan killing 19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 10 2021, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 12:49 ist

A Russian plane crashed in the Tatarstan region killing 19 people and injuring 3, news agency Interfax reported on Sunday.

More to follow...

Russia
World news
Plane Crash

