Russian plane crashes near Tatarstan killing 19

A Russian plane crashed in the Tatarstan region killing 19 people and injuring 3, news agency Interfax reported on Sunday.

More to follow...

По меньшей мере 19 человек погибли в крушении самолета в Татарстане https://t.co/i49l4Faufa — Интерфакс (@interfax_news) October 10, 2021

