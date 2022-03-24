Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict

Russia's communications regulator has blocked Alphabet's news aggregator Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what it calls fake material about the country's military operation in Ukraine, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday.
Interfax said Roskomnadzor, the regulator, had acted on a request from the office of Russia's prosecutor general.
"The American online news resource in question provided access to numerous publications and materials containing inauthentic and publicly important information about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine," Interfax quoted the regulator as saying.
A new Russian law makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.
Google was not immediately available for comment.
