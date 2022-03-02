Russia's Lavrov says a World War III would be nuclear

Russia's Lavrov says a World War III would be nuclear and destructive

Lavrov has said that Russia would face a 'real danger' if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Mar 02 2022, 19:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 20:12 ist
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Also read: India avoids condemning Putin to get weapons for China fight

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kyiv acquired nuclear weapons.

