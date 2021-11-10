Singapore government to stop covering medical bills for people 'unvaccinated by choice': Report

The Singapore government has declared to no longer pay Covid-19 related medical bills for those who are "unvaccinated by choice", from December 8.

With 85 per cent of eligible population fully vaccinated, the country has one of the highest coverage rates in the world.

The government currently pays for all Covid related medical costs for all residents and long-term visa holders, unless they are tested postive upon returning from abroad, The Guardian reported.

They stated that unvaccinated people make up a significant majority of those who require intensive in-patient care and disproportionately contribute to the strain on their healthcare resources.

Although all such medical bills will be covered for ineligible persons, the government will provide time till the 31st of December, for all those who are partially vaccinated to get the second dose.

Though the country has one of the highest coverage rates, it is still struggling with the rising number of Covid cases. The healh system was also warned of being at risk of being overwhelmed by the increase in cases.

Lee Hsein Loong, the prime minister of Singapore, stated earlier that the global business hub could not be remained closed for a prolonged period. He added that Singapore has moved from a zero-tolerance strategy to living with the virus.

The city-state saw a surge in infections following some relaxations, which led to pause in further relaxations in late October, as the social curbs were extended for more than a month in order to lift some pressure for the healthcase system and to curb further spread of the virus.

The country recorded 2,470 fresh cases and 14 deaths on November 8.

