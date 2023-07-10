Six dead in China kindergarten stabbing; suspect detained

A 25-year-old man was suspected of attacking a kindergarten in China's Guangdong province on Monday stabbing six people to death and injuring one, police said.

The suspect, with the surname Wu and from Lianjiang county, has been detained, police said, adding they were investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident was the top-trending discussion on the Weibo, a social media platform, with 130 million views as of 12:20 pm (0420 GMT).